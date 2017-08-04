 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://nobleestatewinery.com/visit-us/urban-tasting-room/
All Dates:Aug 4, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm Jen Sennett Franklin
Aug 11, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm Jen Sennett Franklin
Aug 12, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm Skip Jones and Friends
Aug 18, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm Scott Austin
Aug 19, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm John Baumann
Aug 25, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm Henry Cooper and Friends featuring Bill Rhoades
Aug 26, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm Peter Giri and Lloyd Tolbert

Noble Friday and Saturday Nights

Aug 4 Jen Sennett Franklin, Aug 11 Jen Sennett Franklin, Aug 12 Skip Jones and Friends, Aug 18 Scott Austin, Aug 19 John Baumann, Aug 25 Henry Cooper and Friends featuring Bill Rhoades, Aug 26 Peter Giri and Lloyd Tolbert.

Wine, Live Music, and Pizza on the Noble Estate Urban garden patio.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
August (2017)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS