Location:Noble Estate Urban
Map:560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
Phone: 541-338-3007
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://nobleestatewinery.com/events/2017-05/
All Dates:May 26, 2017 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Noble Estate Urban Open House

Celebrate Oregon Wine Month and the start of summer at Noble Estate Urban. Pair award winning wines with local cheeses by Fern’s Edge Dairy, Vinnie's Smokin' BBQ, and live music by Henry Cooper on Noble Estate’s urban garden patio. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Picnics welcomed.

Noble Estate Urban
Noble Estate Urban 97402 560 Commercial Street, Eugene, or 97402
