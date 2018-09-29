 Calendar Home
Location:Chehalem Cultural Center
Map:415 E Sheridan St, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 5035379150
Email:wine@newbergdowntownwineries.com
Website:http://newbergdowntownwineries.com
All Dates:Sep 29, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Night Market

The Taste of Newberg – Night Market will feature all 9 of the Newberg Downtown Wineries, along with several other wineries from the Newberg area. We are excited to include distilleries, local artists and food from outstanding local vendors as well. Come enjoy everything that Downtown Newberg has to offer!

Featured Vendors include:
• Anam Cara Cellars
• Artisanal Wine Cellars
• Bravura Cellars
• Chehalem Winery
• Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg
• Et Fille
• Longplay Wine
• Purple Cow Vineyards
• VinTyr
• Rain Dance Vineyards
• Lacey Lou Leather Bands
• The Newbergundian Bistro
• Rolling Table Newberg
• Bull Run Distillery
• The Oilerie Beaverton
• Working Carbon Knives
And more!

Ticket prices are $15 per person or $18 the week of the event and at the door. Admission price includes 5 complimentary tastings at the featured wineries of your choice. Wine will be available to enjoy by the glass and bottles for purchase to take home.

 

Fee: $15/18

Vendors gather at Newberg Cultural Center!

Chehalem Cultural Center
Chehalem Cultural Center 97132 415 E Sheridan St, Newberg, OR 97132
September (2018)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS