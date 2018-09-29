Night Market

The Taste of Newberg – Night Market will feature all 9 of the Newberg Downtown Wineries, along with several other wineries from the Newberg area. We are excited to include distilleries, local artists and food from outstanding local vendors as well. Come enjoy everything that Downtown Newberg has to offer!



Featured Vendors include:

• Anam Cara Cellars

• Artisanal Wine Cellars

• Bravura Cellars

• Chehalem Winery

• Cliff Creek Cellars in Newberg

• Et Fille

• Longplay Wine

• Purple Cow Vineyards

• VinTyr

• Rain Dance Vineyards

• Lacey Lou Leather Bands

• The Newbergundian Bistro

• Rolling Table Newberg

• Bull Run Distillery

• The Oilerie Beaverton

• Working Carbon Knives

And more!



Ticket prices are $15 per person or $18 the week of the event and at the door. Admission price includes 5 complimentary tastings at the featured wineries of your choice. Wine will be available to enjoy by the glass and bottles for purchase to take home.

Fee: $15/18