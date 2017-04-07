|Location:
Noble Estate Newport
|Map:
146 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, or 97365
|Phone:
541-272-5222
|Email:
newport@nobleestatewinery.com
|Website:
http://www.nobleestatewinery.com/
Newport - Spring Wine Release
Join us at our Newport tasting room April 7-9 for the first tastes of Noble Estate’s Ruby and Blanc de Noirs.
Ruby is the red jewel of our semi-sweet collection. This semi-sparkling red blend has notes of ripe raspberry and a hint of honey. Blanc de Noirs is a white Pinot Noir made from grapes grown at the Noble Estate vineyards in the Willamette Valley. This dry white wine is bright with fresh berry flavors.
Noble Estate Winery is celebrating spring by releasing two new wines on the Oregon coast.