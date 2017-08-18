Newport Eclipse Weekend

Are you joining us in Newport, Oregon for the total Solar Eclipse? At Noble Estate Newport we'll have celestial-inspired mimosas, a pop-up shop, special guests, and more throughout the weekend. Plus wines by Noble Estate Winery and J. Scott Cellars, Oregon beer and cider, artisan cheese plates, and beautiful local art.



On eclipse morning, bring your solar eclipse glasses to check out the view from our bay front deck. We'll have mimosas and espresso drinks to start the day.