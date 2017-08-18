 Calendar Home
Location:Noble Estate Newport
Map:146 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR 97365
Phone: 541-272-5222
Email:wines@nobleestatewinery.com
Website:http://nobleestatewinery.com/event/newport-eclipse-weekend/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2017 - Aug 21, 2017

Newport Eclipse Weekend

Are you joining us in Newport, Oregon for the total Solar Eclipse? At Noble Estate Newport we'll have celestial-inspired mimosas, a pop-up shop, special guests, and more throughout the weekend. Plus wines by Noble Estate Winery and J. Scott Cellars, Oregon beer and cider, artisan cheese plates, and beautiful local art.

On eclipse morning, bring your solar eclipse glasses to check out the view from our bay front deck. We'll have mimosas and espresso drinks to start the day.

Celebrate the solar eclipse on the Oregon coast at Noble Estate Newport.

