Newberg Fresh Truffle Marketplace

The Oregon Truffle Festival’s signature Fresh Truffle Marketplace is a unique tasting and demonstration experience that brings together fresh ripe Oregon truffles, regional wines, artisan foods, and craft products and services related to the vibrant regional truffle industry as well as our local farm and forest to table bounty. The Fresh Truffle Marketplace offers fresh native truffles for sale, wine, beer and spirits tasting, artisan food sampling and sales, truffle cooking demonstrations with tasting and recipes, a truffle dog demonstration and a lecture series to ensure a complete experience with Oregon’s native truffles.

Price: Advance – $15 w/out wine tasting, $25 w/wine tasting and commemorative glass – Tickets at the Door $15/$30

Tickets: https://oregontrufflefestival.org/event/newberg-fresh-truffle-marketplace/.