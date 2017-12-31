|Location:
|Cliff Creek Cellars
|Map:
|214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-487-6692
|Email:
|website@cliffcreekwines.com
|Website:
|http://www.cliffcreek.com
|All Dates:
New Years Countdown
Celebrate the end of the year with your friends at Cliff Creek while you sip our most celebrated wines of 2017.
