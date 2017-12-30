 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://www.cliffcreek.com
All Dates:Dec 30, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Dec 31, 2017 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

New Years Countdown

Celebrate the end of the year with your friends at Cliff Creek while you sip our most celebrated wines of 2017.

