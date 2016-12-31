 Calendar Home
Location:Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
Map:25974 OR-36, Cheshire, OR 97419
Phone: 541 998 3336
Email:lisa@bennettvineyardsor.com
Website:http://www.bennettvineyardsor.com/events/
All Dates:Dec 31, 2016 7:00 pm - 11:59 pm

New Year's Eve at Bennett Vineyards

Ring in 2017 with us! Favorite rock trio The Brewketts will play from 8 pm until 12:15 am. There will be a cover charge for this fun-filled evening, including a champagne toast at midnight! We ask that you bring an appetizer or dessert to share. There will be plenty of room for dancing.

We expect to sell out, so we recommend reserving your spot by going to our website link (above). You can also call to reserve, or pay in advance in the Tasting Room.

 

Fee: $14

Awesome rock trio The Brewketts, dancing, and a champagne toast at midnight!

Bennett Vineyards Tasting Room
25974 OR-36, Cheshire, OR 97419
