Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:Feb 1, 2017 6:30 pm - 7:30 pm

New Beginnings Artist Showcase Reception

Join us for the reception honoring artists who's pieces were selected for our first Artist Showcase! Light appetizers will be available along with Coleman Vineyards wine to enjoy as you browse the showcase.

Interested in being a part of the Artist Showcase?

How to Submit Art
This is a juried show with the theme “New Beginnings” to reflect the early part of the calendar year and the growth spring brings. The jury fee is $25. Entry does not guarantee selection or display. Pieces will be judged on quality. All items must be for sale and be ready to hang or display if 3D.

Submissions
Each piece must be individually labeled with:
• Artist’s Name
• Title
• Medium
• Dimensions
• Price

Schedule Dates
Call for Entries: Drop off at the gallery between December 1, 2016, and January 15, 2017
Exhibit Dates: February 1, 2017 – February 28, 2017
Exhibit Opening Reception: February 1, 2017, 6:30 PM

Applications are on our website http://tenoaksgallery.com/Art/CallToArtists.

Those pieces selected by the jury will display in the Featured Artist area of the gallery and will be available for sale.

The Gallery at Ten Oaks
The Gallery at Ten Oaks 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
