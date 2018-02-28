 Calendar Home
Natalie's Estate Winery
16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
http://premierwineevents.com/event/natalies-estate-11th-annual-corral-winemaker-dinner/
Feb 28, 2018 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Natalie’s Estate – 11th Annual Corral

The 11th Annual Natalie’s Estate Winemaker dinner at the Corral Steakhouse

…In loving memory of Devon

February 28th 2018, 6:30pm – 9:30pm

The Menu
Maine Lobster Bisque
2015 Natalie’s Estate, Big Sky Collections
Pinot Gris

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Atlantic Scallop
2015 Valo, Natalie’s Estate,Vineyard,
Pinot Noir

Maple Glazed Kuro Buta Pork Rib
2014 Natalie’s Estate, Sangiovese

Buffalo Tenderloin
2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Elephant Mountain Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon

Flourless Chocolate Cake
2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Zinfandel

Cost: $90 per person

Please call The Corral Steakhouse for reservations at: (888) 995-4249 or (406) 995-4249

Where: 42895 Gallatin Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT (HWY 191 – 5 miles south of the Big Sky entrance

