|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/natalies-estate-11th-annual-corral-winemaker-dinner/
|All Dates:
Natalie’s Estate – 11th Annual Corral
The 11th Annual Natalie’s Estate Winemaker dinner at the Corral Steakhouse
…In loving memory of Devon
February 28th 2018, 6:30pm – 9:30pm
The Menu
Maine Lobster Bisque
2015 Natalie’s Estate, Big Sky Collections
Pinot Gris
Apple Wood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Atlantic Scallop
2015 Valo, Natalie’s Estate,Vineyard,
Pinot Noir
Maple Glazed Kuro Buta Pork Rib
2014 Natalie’s Estate, Sangiovese
Buffalo Tenderloin
2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Elephant Mountain Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon
Flourless Chocolate Cake
2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Zinfandel
Cost: $90 per person
Please call The Corral Steakhouse for reservations at: (888) 995-4249 or (406) 995-4249
Where: 42895 Gallatin Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT (HWY 191 – 5 miles south of the Big Sky entrance