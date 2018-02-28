Natalie’s Estate – 11th Annual Corral

The 11th Annual Natalie’s Estate Winemaker dinner at the Corral Steakhouse

…In loving memory of Devon

February 28th 2018, 6:30pm – 9:30pm

The Menu

Maine Lobster Bisque

2015 Natalie’s Estate, Big Sky Collections

Pinot Gris

Apple Wood Smoked Bacon Wrapped Atlantic Scallop

2015 Valo, Natalie’s Estate,Vineyard,

Pinot Noir

Maple Glazed Kuro Buta Pork Rib

2014 Natalie’s Estate, Sangiovese

Buffalo Tenderloin

2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Elephant Mountain Vineyard, Cabernet Sauvignon

Flourless Chocolate Cake

2014 Natalie’s Estate Winery, Zinfandel

Cost: $90 per person

Please call The Corral Steakhouse for reservations at: (888) 995-4249 or (406) 995-4249

Where: 42895 Gallatin Rd, Gallatin Gateway, MT (HWY 191 – 5 miles south of the Big Sky entrance