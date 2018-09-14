 Calendar Home
Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038834111
Email:kristin@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://21000 SW Eagle Point Rd
All Dates:Sep 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Music in the Vineyard: Beautiful Tuesday

Beautiful Tuesday, a band of teens, including the daughter of Coeur de Terre Vineyard owners, Scott and Lisa. All members are multi-instrument players and have a talent for music that is way ahead of their age. Their music is a mix of alternative and pop with influences from the 50's, 60's and 70's. They feature both covers and original music. Join us for the finale of our Summer Music Series, guaranteed to be a good time.

