Location:Coeur de Terre Vineyard
Map:21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-883-4111
Email:wine@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://www.cdtvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 8, 2018 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Music in the Vineyard

Come by the vineyard on June 8th 5-7pm and celebrate the start of summer with wine and live music! Satellite Blooms will be performing they are a talented McMinnville acoustic duo made up of Kevin Welsh and Lucas Cook. Together, they share a deep appreciation for american Soul and Folk music, infusing each song with energy and great passion

Kick off our Summer Music Series with local food, local music & great wine!

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
