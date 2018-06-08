|Location:
|Coeur de Terre Vineyard
|Map:
|21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|503-883-4111
|Email:
|wine@cdtvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.cdtvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Music in the Vineyard
Come by the vineyard on June 8th 5-7pm and celebrate the start of summer with wine and live music! Satellite Blooms will be performing they are a talented McMinnville acoustic duo made up of Kevin Welsh and Lucas Cook. Together, they share a deep appreciation for american Soul and Folk music, infusing each song with energy and great passion
Kick off our Summer Music Series with local food, local music & great wine!