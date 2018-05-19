|Location:
|A Blooming Hill Vineyard
|Map:
|5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, Oregon 97113
|Phone:
|5039921196
|Email:
|bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.abloominghillvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Music in the Tasting Room
You've heard her sing at festivals, in concert and maybe even in Chicago where she sings the national Anthem once a season for the Cubbies! Now she's back singing at the Vineyard! Bring a picnic, sit back and be charmed.
Hillsboro's own Gayle Ritt sings in the Vineyard