Location:A Blooming Hill Vineyard
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, Oregon 97113
Phone: 5039921196
Email:bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com
Website:http://www.abloominghillvineyard.com
All Dates:May 19, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Music in the Tasting Room

You've heard her sing at festivals, in concert and maybe even in Chicago where she sings the national Anthem once a season for the Cubbies! Now she's back singing at the Vineyard! Bring a picnic, sit back and be charmed.

Hillsboro's own Gayle Ritt sings in the Vineyard

