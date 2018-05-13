|Location:
|A Blooming Hill Vineyard
|Map:
|5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, Oregon 97113
|Phone:
|5039921196
|Email:
|bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.abloominghillvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Music in the Tasting Room
We're crazy about this duo who cover Willie and Merle and Johnny and all the others you know and love. Buddy Evans actually used to play with Merle and Augie would have if they'd known about her! Bring a picnic and plan to tap your foot. It also happens to be Mother's Day so bring your mom and she tastes free!
Buddy Evans and Augie Savage play knock your country music socks off!