Location:A Blooming Hill Vineyard
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, Oregon 97113
Phone: 5039921196
Email:bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com
Website:http://www.abloominghillvineyard.com
All Dates:May 13, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Music in the Tasting Room

We're crazy about this duo who cover Willie and Merle and Johnny and all the others you know and love. Buddy Evans actually used to play with Merle and Augie would have if they'd known about her! Bring a picnic and plan to tap your foot. It also happens to be Mother's Day so bring your mom and she tastes free!

Buddy Evans and Augie Savage play knock your country music socks off!

