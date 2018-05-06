|Location:
|A Blooming Hill Vineyard
|Map:
|5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, Oregon 97113
|Phone:
|5039921196
|Email:
|bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.abloominghillvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Music in the Tasting Room
Music all season from May through September kicks off with Ron Sabin who sings and plays guitar, covering tunes ranging from ballads to pop to rock to blues to good old cowboy songs. It's always a blast.
