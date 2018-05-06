 Calendar Home
Location:A Blooming Hill Vineyard
Map:5195 SW Hergert Rd., Cornelius, Oregon 97113
Phone: 5039921196
Email:bloominghillvineyards@gmail.com
Website:http://www.abloominghillvineyard.com
All Dates:May 6, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Music in the Tasting Room

Music all season from May through September kicks off with Ron Sabin who sings and plays guitar, covering tunes ranging from ballads to pop to rock to blues to good old cowboy songs. It's always a blast.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

