Location:1st and Howard St.
Map:1st and Howard St., Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503-538-2014
Email:karla@chehalemvalley.org
Website:http://www.brewsandbbq.com/
All Dates:Jul 21, 2017 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Jul 22, 2017 12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Music, Brews & BBQ

There's something about fresh air, beer, and music that can really work up an appetite and we've got that covered! At this family-friendly summertime favorite, listen to live bands, while you sip ice cold beer from local breweries and fill-up on BBQ from Storr's, Bert's, and Burning Boar. Catch up with friends, old and new, with a $5 one-day pass, or a $15 VIP weekend pass!

Fee: $5-$15

1st and Howard St.
1st and Howard St. 97132 1st and Howard St., Newberg, OR 97132
