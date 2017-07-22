|Location:
|1st and Howard St.
|Map:
|1st and Howard St., Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503-538-2014
|Email:
|karla@chehalemvalley.org
|Website:
|http://www.brewsandbbq.com/
|All Dates:
Music, Brews & BBQ
There's something about fresh air, beer, and music that can really work up an appetite and we've got that covered! At this family-friendly summertime favorite, listen to live bands, while you sip ice cold beer from local breweries and fill-up on BBQ from Storr's, Bert's, and Burning Boar. Catch up with friends, old and new, with a $5 one-day pass, or a $15 VIP weekend pass!
Fee: $5-$15