Music, Brews & BBQ

There's something about fresh air, beer, and music that can really work up an appetite and we've got that covered! At this family-friendly summertime favorite, listen to live bands, while you sip ice cold beer from local breweries and fill-up on BBQ from Storr's, Bert's, and Burning Boar. Catch up with friends, old and new, with a $5 one-day pass, or a $15 VIP weekend pass! Fee: $5-$15