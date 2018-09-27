|Location:
|Hawkins Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|990 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
|Phone:
|503-554-9885
|Email:
|ben@hawkinscellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.hawkinscellars.com
|All Dates:
Music and Wine Under the Stars!
Please join us for Happy Hour (4pm to 8pm) every Thursdays this summer as we present some of the finest up and coming local musicians in the area. Bring a picnic or enjoy a cheese and charcuterie plate, sit back and soak in summer in our beautiful courtyard! Enjoy glass pour specials of our award winning wines from $6!!
Fee: $Free
Join Hawkins Cellars & Cathedral Ridge in Dundee for: Music & Wine Under the Stars