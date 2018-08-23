 Calendar Home
Location:Hawkins Cellars Tasting Room
Map:990 Hwy 99W, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-554-9885
Email:ben@hawkinscellars.com
Website:http://www.hawkinscellars.com
All Dates:Jun 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jun 28, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 5, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 12, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 19, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Jul 26, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 2, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 9, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 16, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 23, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Aug 30, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 6, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 13, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 20, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Sep 27, 2018 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Music and Wine Under the Stars!

Please join us for Happy Hour (4pm to 8pm) every Thursdays this summer as we present some of the finest up and coming local musicians in the area. Bring a picnic or enjoy a cheese and charcuterie plate, sit back and soak in summer in our beautiful courtyard! Enjoy glass pour specials of our award winning wines from $6!!

 

Fee: $Free

June (2018)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS