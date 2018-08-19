Multnomah Village Vine & Dine 2018

Join us for Multnomah Village's Sixth Annual Northwest Wine and Food Festival!

Over 25 superb NW wine and food stars will provide an afternoon of wine tastings paired with sweet & savory bites.

Guests will taste wines and chat with our local winemakers and chefs. Purchase bottles of the wines you love to go!

VIP Tickets are available, providing early entry, access to special wines, and one-one-one time with makers of some of the most stunning wines in the Northwest.

100% of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Multnomah Village Bloc's Initiative to improve safety and accessibility in the Village.



VIP Entry: 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. $50 and $55 at the door



Regular Admission: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. $30 and $35 at the door

