 Calendar Home
Location:Multnomah Arts Center
Map:7688 Sw Capital Hwy, Lower Lot, Portland, OR 97219
Phone: 5039779463
Email:murphy92198@gmail.com
Website:http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/multnomah-village-vine-dine-2018-tickets-44163106039
All Dates:Aug 19, 2018 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Multnomah Village Vine & Dine 2018

Join us for Multnomah Village's Sixth Annual Northwest Wine and Food Festival!
Over 25 superb NW wine and food stars will provide an afternoon of wine tastings paired with sweet & savory bites.
Guests will taste wines and chat with our local winemakers and chefs. Purchase bottles of the wines you love to go!
VIP Tickets are available, providing early entry, access to special wines, and one-one-one time with makers of some of the most stunning wines in the Northwest.
100% of the proceeds from this event will benefit the Multnomah Village Bloc's Initiative to improve safety and accessibility in the Village.

VIP Entry: 1:00 - 6:00 p.m. $50 and $55 at the door

Regular Admission: 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. $30 and $35 at the door

 

Fee: $50 and $30

Wine Tasting in the Village

Multnomah Arts Center
Multnomah Arts Center 97219 7688 Sw Capital Hwy, Lower Lot, Portland, OR 97219
August (2018)
« July
September »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS