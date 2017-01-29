Location: The Barberry Map: 645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128 Phone: 5038570457 Email: steve@kaosmac.com Website: http://www.thebarberry.com/music All Dates: Dec 18, 2016 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm A Christmas Story

Jan 8, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Casablanca

Jan 15, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Breakfast at Tiffany's

Jan 22, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Singing in the Rain

Jan 29, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Some Like it Hot



Movie Night

Every Sunday evening, The Barberry will be hosting “Movie Night”. We will show movies on our big-screen out on our enclosed patio. Movies will start at 7:00 pm.Come in and enjoy our great Movie specials with the show:Sparkling Wine:Maison Badet Clement, ‘Fleuraison’ Blanc de Blanc, FR -- $7/GlassRose:Castelmaure, Vin Gris de Corbieres, FR, 2015 -- $6/GlassWhite Wine:Domaine Cassegnoles, Gascogne Blanc, FR, 2015 -- $6/GlassRed Wines:‘Sharecropper’ by Owen Roe, Syrah, WA 2014 -- $6/GlassLone Birch, Cabernet Sauvignon, WA, 2014 -- $6/Glass