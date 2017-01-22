 Calendar Home
All Dates:Dec 18, 2016 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm A Christmas Story
Jan 8, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Casablanca
Jan 15, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Breakfast at Tiffany's
Jan 22, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Singing in the Rain
Jan 29, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm Some Like it Hot

Movie Night

Every Sunday evening, The Barberry will be hosting “Movie Night”. We will show movies on our big-screen out on our enclosed patio. Movies will start at 7:00 pm.

Come in and enjoy our great Movie specials with the show:

Sparkling Wine:
Maison Badet Clement, ‘Fleuraison’ Blanc de Blanc, FR -- $7/Glass

Rose:
Castelmaure, Vin Gris de Corbieres, FR, 2015 -- $6/Glass

White Wine:
Domaine Cassegnoles, Gascogne Blanc, FR, 2015 -- $6/Glass

Red Wines:
‘Sharecropper’ by Owen Roe, Syrah, WA 2014 -- $6/Glass
Lone Birch, Cabernet Sauvignon, WA, 2014 -- $6/Glass
