|Location:
|The Barberry
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038570457
|Email:
|steve@kaosmac.com
|Website:
|http://www.thebarberry.com/music
|All Dates:
Movie NightEvery Sunday evening, The Barberry will be hosting “Movie Night”. We will show movies on our big-screen out on our enclosed patio. Movies will start at 7:00 pm.
Come in and enjoy our great Movie specials with the show:
Sparkling Wine:
Maison Badet Clement, ‘Fleuraison’ Blanc de Blanc, FR -- $7/Glass
Rose:
Castelmaure, Vin Gris de Corbieres, FR, 2015 -- $6/Glass
White Wine:
Domaine Cassegnoles, Gascogne Blanc, FR, 2015 -- $6/Glass
Red Wines:
‘Sharecropper’ by Owen Roe, Syrah, WA 2014 -- $6/Glass
Lone Birch, Cabernet Sauvignon, WA, 2014 -- $6/Glass
