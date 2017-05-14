 Calendar Home
Location:Plum Hill VIneyards
Map:6505 SW Old Hwy 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 503-359-4706
Email:heather@plumhillwine.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1266942023424207/
All Dates:May 14, 2017 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Mother's Day Bruncheon

It's that time of year! Mother's Day is fast approaching, and we have the perfect afternoon date. Beautiful place settings, spring colors, gourmet lunch outside next the the beautiful blooming vineyard, catered by Hive Catering Co., and partnered with our wines!

Menu:

Course One: Willamette Valley Crab Shooters paired with our Schonburger

Course Two: Sausage and Hazelnut Pesto Scramble paired with our Patio Pinot

Course Three: Birria Tacos paired with our Estate Pinot Noir

Course Four: Fried Rabbit & Waffles paired with our 2015 Riesling

Course Five: Caramelized Figs paired with our Winemaker's Barrel Select

Don't miss out on a great afternoon of delicious gourmet food and wine, as well as conversation and beautiful weather!

$50 per person
includes wine and five courses of gourmet catered food

Call 503-359-4706 or email heather@plumhillwine.com to purchase your tickets today! You can also purchase online at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2934566

