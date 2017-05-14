|Location:
|Plum Hill VIneyards
|Map:
|6505 SW Old Hwy 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
|Phone:
|503-359-4706
|Email:
|heather@plumhillwine.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.facebook.com/events/1266942023424207/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Bruncheon
It's that time of year! Mother's Day is fast approaching, and we have the perfect afternoon date. Beautiful place settings, spring colors, gourmet lunch outside next the the beautiful blooming vineyard, catered by Hive Catering Co., and partnered with our wines!
Menu:
Course One: Willamette Valley Crab Shooters paired with our Schonburger
Course Two: Sausage and Hazelnut Pesto Scramble paired with our Patio Pinot
Course Three: Birria Tacos paired with our Estate Pinot Noir
Course Four: Fried Rabbit & Waffles paired with our 2015 Riesling
Course Five: Caramelized Figs paired with our Winemaker's Barrel Select
Don't miss out on a great afternoon of delicious gourmet food and wine, as well as conversation and beautiful weather!
$50 per person
includes wine and five courses of gourmet catered food
Call 503-359-4706 or email heather@plumhillwine.com to purchase your tickets today! You can also purchase online at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2934566
Gourmet Food and wine!