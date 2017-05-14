Mother's Day Bruncheon

It's that time of year! Mother's Day is fast approaching, and we have the perfect afternoon date. Beautiful place settings, spring colors, gourmet lunch outside next the the beautiful blooming vineyard, catered by Hive Catering Co., and partnered with our wines!



Menu:



Course One: Willamette Valley Crab Shooters paired with our Schonburger



Course Two: Sausage and Hazelnut Pesto Scramble paired with our Patio Pinot



Course Three: Birria Tacos paired with our Estate Pinot Noir



Course Four: Fried Rabbit & Waffles paired with our 2015 Riesling



Course Five: Caramelized Figs paired with our Winemaker's Barrel Select



Don't miss out on a great afternoon of delicious gourmet food and wine, as well as conversation and beautiful weather!



$50 per person

includes wine and five courses of gourmet catered food



Call 503-359-4706 or email heather@plumhillwine.com to purchase your tickets today! You can also purchase online at: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2934566

Fee: $50 per person