|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/5/14/mothers-day-at-coria
|All Dates:
MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH & JAZZ
Celebrate Mom in style with brunch & jazz! With your ticket purchase, you will enjoy brunch, a glass of wine, the opportunity to sample our homemade White Sangria, and live entertainment! Catering provided by Elegant Catering.
Your ticket includes: Event entry, brunch, and a glass of wine. Available online, and at our tasting room.
Fee: $15
