Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 5033630525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/2017/5/14/mothers-day-at-coria
All Dates:May 14, 2017 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

MOTHER'S DAY BRUNCH & JAZZ

Celebrate Mom in style with brunch & jazz! With your ticket purchase, you will enjoy brunch, a glass of wine, the opportunity to sample our homemade White Sangria, and live entertainment! Catering provided by Elegant Catering.

Your ticket includes: Event entry, brunch, and a glass of wine. Available online, and at our tasting room.

Fee: $15

