|Soléna Estate
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, OR, 97148, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/mothers-day-brunch/
Mother's Day Brunch
Whether it’s your mother, the mother to your children, or a future mother, if you want one of the most amazing women in your life to know that you appreciate everything that she’s done and does, then Soléna Estate is the place to be this Mother’s Day!
We asked Chef Paul (of Lobster Boil, La Paulee, and Prime Rib Night acclaim) to put together a brunch menu inspired by his memories of his mother, and we got to say, this brunch buffet, when accompanied by Champagne and Soléna wines, beats a bouquet or jewelry every time!
The morning’s offering is as follows:
Traditional Eggs Benedict
House-made English Muffins, Canadian Bacon, Poached or Fried Egg, Hollandaise
Pacific Northwest Salmon Lox Eggs Benedict
House-made English Muffins, House-cured Pacific Northwest Lox, Poached or Fried Egg, Hollandaise
Blackberry Honey & Vanilla Bean French Toast served with Maple Syrup
Thick Cut Bacon
House-made Breakfast Sausage Patties
Crispy Potato Hash with Sweet Peppers, Caramelized Shallots, Scallions, Assorted Hot Sauces
Seasonal Fruit
Whether you want to join us for a special morning with your mother, you’re a mom yourself who wants to start a fantastic day with your children, or the whole family and friends group wants to pay homage to their most miraculous mothers, join us in raising a glass (and fork) to mom!