Mother's Day Benefit Weekend at Lange Estate

Treat the mama’s in your life to a delightful weekend in Oregon’s Wine Country. Lange Estate Winery will be hosting a glassybaby (www.glassybaby.com) Trunk Show complete with French-inspired Southern eats from our friends at Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen. Pair it with live music from Evolution Pie (an upbeat & soulful acoustic guitar duo) and a smashing selection of Lange Estate wines – all meant to indulge the magnificent mothers out there.



This weekend we will wine for a cause. Lange Estate is bringing together supporters of Juliette’s House (www.julietteshouse.org) and their important mission to compassionately assess and provide support to children who are suspected victims of abuse or neglect. Now in their 20th year of operation, Juliette’s House serves every community of Yamhill, Tillamook and Polk Counties. Professionally accredited by the National Children’s Alliance, Juliette’s House is a place of healing and hope.



We invite you to join us in supporting Juliette’s House by attending our Mother’s Day Benefit Weekend at Lange Estate!



10% of glassybaby proceeds will be donated to Juliette’s House

10% of Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen purchases will be donated to Juliette’s House