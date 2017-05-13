 Calendar Home
Location:Lange Estate Winery
Map:18380 NE Buena Vista Dr, Dundee, OR 97115
Phone: 503-538-6476
Email:taylor@langewinery.com
Website:http://https://www.langewinery.com/events/mothers-day-weekend-in-wine-country/
All Dates:May 13, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
May 14, 2017 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Mother's Day Benefit Weekend at Lange Estate

Treat the mama’s in your life to a delightful weekend in Oregon’s Wine Country. Lange Estate Winery will be hosting a glassybaby (www.glassybaby.com) Trunk Show complete with French-inspired Southern eats from our friends at Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen. Pair it with live music from Evolution Pie (an upbeat & soulful acoustic guitar duo) and a smashing selection of Lange Estate wines – all meant to indulge the magnificent mothers out there.

This weekend we will wine for a cause. Lange Estate is bringing together supporters of Juliette’s House (www.julietteshouse.org) and their important mission to compassionately assess and provide support to children who are suspected victims of abuse or neglect. Now in their 20th year of operation, Juliette’s House serves every community of Yamhill, Tillamook and Polk Counties. Professionally accredited by the National Children’s Alliance, Juliette’s House is a place of healing and hope.

We invite you to join us in supporting Juliette’s House by attending our Mother’s Day Benefit Weekend at Lange Estate!

10% of glassybaby proceeds will be donated to Juliette’s House
10% of Bleu Belle Mobile Kitchen purchases will be donated to Juliette’s House

This Mother's Day Weekend we wine for a cause with food, wine, pop-up shops, and live music!

Lange Estate Winery
Lange Estate Winery 18380 18380 NE Buena Vista Dr, Dundee, OR 97115
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS