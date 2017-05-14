|Location:
|Samuel Robert Winery
|Map:
|510 S. Trade St., Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5038350678
|Email:
|info@samuelrobertwinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.samuelrobertwinery.com
|All Dates:
Mother's Day at Samuel Robert Winery
What better way to honor one's mother than a day of wine tasting? Experience a memorable Mother's Day at Samuel Robert Winery on May 14th from 12pm to 6pm. All Mothers will be treated to a complimentary wine flight and upon a bottle purchase we would also like to honor these women with a special gift!
Samuel Robert Winery looks forward to hosting all the amazing mother's out there!
$10 tasting fee *complimentary tasting for all mothers
