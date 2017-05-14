 Calendar Home
Location:Samuel Robert Winery
Map:510 S. Trade St., Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038350678
Email:info@samuelrobertwinery.com
Website:http://www.samuelrobertwinery.com
All Dates:May 14, 2017 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mother's Day at Samuel Robert Winery

What better way to honor one's mother than a day of wine tasting? Experience a memorable Mother's Day at Samuel Robert Winery on May 14th from 12pm to 6pm. All Mothers will be treated to a complimentary wine flight and upon a bottle purchase we would also like to honor these women with a special gift!

Samuel Robert Winery looks forward to hosting all the amazing mother's out there!

$10 tasting fee *complimentary tasting for all mothers

Experience a memorable Mother's Day at Samuel Robert Winery on May 14th from 12pm to 6pm.

