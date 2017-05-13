 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, OR 97119
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://www.pattonvalley.com
May 13, 2017 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mother's Day at Patton Valley Vineyard

Here at Patton Valley we are all so thankful for the strong and beautiful women who raised us. In honor of them, we have dedicated our two reserve wines to the mothers of our owners.

Celebrate the amazing women in your life with a special flight including the last of our barrel-select 2013 Lorna Marie Pinot Noir and the new release of our 2015 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc!

Fee: $20

Celebrate the amazing women in your life with a special flight in honor of them.

Patton Valley Vineyard
Patton Valley Vineyard 97119 9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, OR 97119
