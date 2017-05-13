Mother's Day at Patton Valley Vineyard

Here at Patton Valley we are all so thankful for the strong and beautiful women who raised us. In honor of them, we have dedicated our two reserve wines to the mothers of our owners.



Celebrate the amazing women in your life with a special flight including the last of our barrel-select 2013 Lorna Marie Pinot Noir and the new release of our 2015 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc!

Fee: $20