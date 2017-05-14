|Location:
|Kriselle Cellars Tasting Room
|Map:
|12956 Modoc Rd, White City, Oregon 97503
|Phone:
|5418308466
|Email:
|info@krisellecellars.com
|Website:
|http://12956 Modoc Rd
|All Dates:
Mother's Day at Kriselle Cellars and UR MOM
Enjoy Mother’s Day at Kriselle Cellars!
We will host live music by UR MOM on Mother’s Day, May 14th from 1 pm – 4 pm.
No cover charge
Fee: $no cover
