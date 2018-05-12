 Calendar Home
Location:Apolloni Vineyard
Map:14135 Northwest Timmerman Road, Forest Grove, Oregon, 97116, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/mothers-day-weekend-at-apolloni-vineyards/
All Dates:May 12, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mother’s Day Weekend at Apolloni Vineyards

We think moms deserve to relax. In addition to all of you mom’s favorite wines, we have a unique sensory experience for that special mom in your life.

Enjoy learning about aromas– in wines as well as therapeutic benefits.

All mothers will enjoy a visit to our bath salt bar where they can design their perfect bath salt, complete with the ideal essential oils, botanicals and a variety of salts. Jar of custom bath salts included in tasting for all moms.

Feel inspired to make a gift for yourself or someone else? You can create a jar of bath salts for $5.95 to take with you.

We think moms deserve to relax. In addition to all of you mom’s favorite wines, we have a unique sensory experience for that special mom in your life. Enjoy learning about aromas– in wines as well as therapeutic benefits. All mothers will enjoy a visit to our bath salt bar where they can design their perfect bath salt, complete with the ideal essential oils, botanicals and a variety of ...
Apolloni Vineyard
Apolloni Vineyard 14135 14135 Northwest Timmerman Road, Forest Grove, Oregon, 97116, United States
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS