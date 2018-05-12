Mother’s Day Weekend at Apolloni Vineyards

We think moms deserve to relax. In addition to all of you mom’s favorite wines, we have a unique sensory experience for that special mom in your life.

Enjoy learning about aromas– in wines as well as therapeutic benefits.

All mothers will enjoy a visit to our bath salt bar where they can design their perfect bath salt, complete with the ideal essential oils, botanicals and a variety of salts. Jar of custom bath salts included in tasting for all moms.

Feel inspired to make a gift for yourself or someone else? You can create a jar of bath salts for $5.95 to take with you.