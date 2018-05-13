|Location:
|Patton Valley Vineyard
|Map:
|9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
|Phone:
|503.985.3445
|Email:
|guestservices@pattonvalley.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.pattonvalley.com/events/2018/5/12/mothers-day-fu-mei-pinot-noir-release
|All Dates:
Mother's Day Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Release
Here at Patton Valley we have a tradition of honoring those who we love. This Mother's Day celebrate the amazing women in your life with a special flight including our two wines dedicated to the moms of Patton Valley. Each flight will include a samples of the last of our 2014 barrel-select Lorna-Marie Pinot Noir and the new release of our 2016 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc! Special prices all weekend long.
Fee: $20 Per Person