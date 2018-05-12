Mother's Day Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Release

Here at Patton Valley we have a tradition of honoring those who we love. This Mother's Day celebrate the amazing women in your life with a special flight including our two wines dedicated to the moms of Patton Valley. Each flight will include a samples of the last of our 2014 barrel-select Lorna-Marie Pinot Noir and the new release of our 2016 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc! Special prices all weekend long.

Fee: $20 Per Person