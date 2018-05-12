 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 503.985.3445
Email:guestservices@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://https://www.pattonvalley.com/events/2018/5/12/mothers-day-fu-mei-pinot-noir-release
All Dates:May 12, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 13, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mother's Day Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Release

Here at Patton Valley we have a tradition of honoring those who we love. This Mother's Day celebrate the amazing women in your life with a special flight including our two wines dedicated to the moms of Patton Valley. Each flight will include a samples of the last of our 2014 barrel-select Lorna-Marie Pinot Noir and the new release of our 2016 Fu-Mei Pinot Noir Blanc! Special prices all weekend long.

 

Fee: $20 Per Person

Patton Valley Vineyard
Patton Valley Vineyard 97119 9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
