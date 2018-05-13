|Location:
Left Coast Winery
Map:
4225 N Pacific Hwy 99W, Rickreall, OR 97371
Phone:
5038314916
Email:
hospitality@leftcoastwine.com
Website:
http://leftcoastwine.com
All Dates:
Mother's Day Brunch
A tradition at Left Coast honoring all mothers on this very special day features a delightful brunch paired with our all-estate wines, served family-style in our winery’s barrel room.
Reservations can be made online at leftcoastwine.com or by calling our Tasting Room at 503-831-4916, as seating is limited.
Fee: $75