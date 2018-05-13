|Location:
|Coelho Winery
|Map:
|111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
|Phone:
|5038359305
|Email:
|ed@coelhowinery.com
|Website:
|http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
|All Dates:
Mother's Day at Coelho Winery
Treat the special Ladies in your life to a free wine tasting and decadent Pinot Noir Chocolate Truffle on Mother’s Day. While visiting make sure you enter drawing for Mother’s Day Gift Basket. Bring the family and enjoy a relaxing afternoon in wine country.
Fee: $Tasting Fees Apply (except for Mothers)