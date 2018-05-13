 Calendar Home
Location:Coelho Winery
Map:111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
Phone: 5038359305
Email:ed@coelhowinery.com
Website:http://https://coelhowinery.com/events/
All Dates:May 13, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Mother's Day at Coelho Winery

Treat the special Ladies in your life to a free wine tasting and decadent Pinot Noir Chocolate Truffle on Mother’s Day. While visiting make sure you enter drawing for Mother’s Day Gift Basket. Bring the family and enjoy a relaxing afternoon in wine country.

 

Fee: $Tasting Fees Apply (except for Mothers)

Coelho Winery
Coelho Winery 97101 111 5th St, Amity, Oregon 97101
