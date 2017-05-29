|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|5033630525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
MONDAY MUSICA : THE BROTHERS KIDD
The Brothers Kidd will be here Monday, May 29th to help us celebrate this Memorial Day!
MONDAY MUSICA : THE BROTHERS KIDD
The Brothers Kidd will be here Monday, May 29th to help us celebrate this Memorial Day!
Coria Estates
Coria Estates 97306 8252 Redstone Ave, Salem, OR 97306