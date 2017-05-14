MOMosas, pastries and Pinot Gris case specials

We're offering specials on MOMosas made with Prosecco, Custom Baking Company pastries and cases of Pinot Gris. Named for Remy's Mom's maiden name, the 2015 Fischerman's Pinot Gris is as light and zesty as Joanie herself. To celebrate the moms in your life, enjoy 25% off a case of this lively white.