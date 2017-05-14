 Calendar Home
Location:Remy Wines
Map:905 NE 10th Avenut, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503-560-2003
Email:bar@remywines.com
Website:http://www.remywines.com
All Dates:May 14, 2017 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

MOMosas, pastries and Pinot Gris case specials

We're offering specials on MOMosas made with Prosecco, Custom Baking Company pastries and cases of Pinot Gris. Named for Remy's Mom's maiden name, the 2015 Fischerman's Pinot Gris is as light and zesty as Joanie herself. To celebrate the moms in your life, enjoy 25% off a case of this lively white.

Mother's day at Remy Wines.

Remy Wines
Remy Wines 97128 905 NE 10th Avenut, McMinnville, OR 97128
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS