Location:LaVelle Vineyards
Map:89697 SHEFFLER RD, LaVelle Vineyards, ELMIRA, OR 97437
Phone: 5419359406
Email:fawn@lavellevineyards.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/265433957328660/
All Dates:May 12, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Mom's Love Wine

Mom's deserve more than just one day!

Extend the weekend celebration with LaVelle Vineyards and J. Scott Cellars for a unique, Mom inspired day. Come ready to wine taste, hang out and relax while taking care of your Mom. Flowers from Wild Child Flower Company will be available for purchase along with chocolate from Brutto ma Buono Cioccolato and bottles of wine - great for creating the perfect gift basket!

Celebrate your Mom the whole weekend!

LaVelle Vineyards
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


