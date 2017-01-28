 Calendar Home
Location:Willamette Valley Vineyards
Map:8800 Enchanted Way SE, Turner, OR97392, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/mos-crab-and-chowder-festival/
All Dates:Jan 28, 2017 11:00 am
Jan 29, 2017 12:00 am - 6:00 pm

Mo’s Crab and Chowder Festival

Please join us to celebrate “Oregon Crab Month” with our 20th annual Mo’s Crab & Chowder Festival, January 28th and 29th, at our Estate Tasting Room from 11 am – 6 pm. This tradition brings us the flavors of the Oregon Coast by offering Mo’s world-famous steaming chowder bowls, fresh Oregon coast Dungeness crab and other seafood selections which pairs perfectly with our 90-point Pinot Gris (Wine Enthusiast).

 

Admission for each day is $15 and includes wine tasting and live music with the Flextones. Menu items from Mo’s will be available for purchase and keep your stemless wine glass for only $5! For expedited entry, make reservations online or by calling (503) 588-9463.

 

Don’t forget – buy a case, get a crab!

 

Tickets: https://www.vinovisit.com/partners/willamette-valley-vineyards/events/36756-20th-annual-mos-crab-chowder-festival-weekend-open-house/.

