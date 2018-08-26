|Location:
|Soter VIneyards
|Map:
|10880 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
|Phone:
|503-883-9654
|Email:
|info@bountyofyamhillcounty.com
|Website:
|http://www.bountyofyamhillcounty.com/event/mineral-springs-ranch-provisions-tasting-soter-vineyards/?instance_id=59
|All Dates:
Mineral Springs Ranch Provisions Tasting
A culinary tasting experience focused on the art of food and wine pairing. While sampling current release wines, Soter’s chef will serve small plates and delicious bites crafted from produce and meat grown on the winery’s biodynamic farm. Must be 21 or over.
Fee: $100
