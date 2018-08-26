 Calendar Home
Location:Soter VIneyards
Map:10880 NE Mineral Springs Rd, Carlton, Oregon 97111
Phone: 503-883-9654
Email:info@bountyofyamhillcounty.com
Website:http://www.bountyofyamhillcounty.com/event/mineral-springs-ranch-provisions-tasting-soter-vineyards/?instance_id=59
All Dates:Aug 26, 2018 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

Mineral Springs Ranch Provisions Tasting

A culinary tasting experience focused on the art of food and wine pairing. While sampling current release wines, Soter’s chef will serve small plates and delicious bites crafted from produce and meat grown on the winery’s biodynamic farm. Must be 21 or over.

Fee: $100

Experience the art of food and wine pairing with Soter wines and biodynamic farm produce.

