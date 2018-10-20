 Calendar Home
Location:Artisanal Wine Cellars Tasting Room
Map:614 E 1st Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503.537.2094
Email:mia@awcwine.com
All Dates:Oct 20, 2018 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

Mindful Tasting & Yoga Brunch

Join us as we slow down from the hustle of the week, stretch out tension, & discover their delicious wines with yummy food. Katarina, Certified Health Coach and Yoga Instructor, will take you through an hour of gentle stretching and mindfulness, then lead you through a moving meditation as we discover the handcrafted wines of Artisanal Wine Cellars with a healthy brunch. Limited space.

 

Fee: $35

