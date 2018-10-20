Mindful Tasting & Yoga Brunch

Join us as we slow down from the hustle of the week, stretch out tension, & discover their delicious wines with yummy food. Katarina, Certified Health Coach and Yoga Instructor, will take you through an hour of gentle stretching and mindfulness, then lead you through a moving meditation as we discover the handcrafted wines of Artisanal Wine Cellars with a healthy brunch. Limited space.

Fee: $35