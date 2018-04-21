|Location:
Elk Cove Vineyards
27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR, 97119, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/minam-dinner-at-elk-cove/
Minam Dinner at Elk Cove
Elk Cove Winemaker Adam Campbell hosts this rare opportunity to experience Chef Carl Krause’s farm-to-mountain cuisine in the Willamette Valley during the Minam River Lodge’s off-season.
Check out the menu and wine pairings here: https://elkcove.com/assets/Minam_Menu_WEB_V2.pdf
Buy tickets at:
https://elkcove.com/event/minam-lodge-elk-cove/