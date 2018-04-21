 Calendar Home
Location:Elk Cove Vineyards
Map:27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR, 97119, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/minam-dinner-at-elk-cove/
All Dates:Apr 21, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Minam Dinner at Elk Cove

Elk Cove Winemaker Adam Campbell hosts this rare opportunity to experience Chef Carl Krause’s farm-to-mountain cuisine in the Willamette Valley during the Minam River Lodge’s off-season.

Check out the menu and wine pairings here: https://elkcove.com/assets/Minam_Menu_WEB_V2.pdf

Buy tickets at:
https://elkcove.com/event/minam-lodge-elk-cove/

 

Elk Cove Vineyards
Elk Cove Vineyards 27751 27751 NW Olson Rd, Gaston, OR, 97119, United States
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings.
