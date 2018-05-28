Memorial Weekend Wine & Food Pairings

Join Yamhill Valley Vineyards for a Memorial Weekend Wine & Food Pairing! This is an open house style event, so no reservations are necessary.



Come and taste our most recent release, 2017 Rose of Pinot Noir, as well as our Pinot Blanc, Pinot Noirs, and Riesling. Each wine is paired with a delicious bite to stimulate the senses.



Stop by on Saturday, May 26th for some live music by the one and only Will Bradley!



Tasting Fee: $15/person

Fee: $15