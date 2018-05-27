 Calendar Home
Location:Yamhill Valley Vineyards
Map:16250 SW Oldsville Rd, McMinnville, OR, 97128, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/memorial-weekend-wine-food-pairings-2/
All Dates:May 26, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 27, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 28, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Memorial Weekend Wine & Food Pairings

What we like to call the Unofficial Official Kick Off To Summer!

Join Yamhill Valley Vineyards for a Memorial Weekend Wine & Food Pairing! This is an open house style event, so no reservations are necessary.

Come and taste our most recent release, 2017 Rose of Pinot Noir, as well as our Pinot Blanc, Pinot Noirs, and Riesling. Each wine is paired with a delicious bite to stimulate the senses.

Tasting Fee: $15/person

