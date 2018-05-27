Memorial Weekend Vineyard Market

Join us this Memorial Weekend for our Vineyard Market! Stroll through our vines, glass in hand, while shopping with local food, beverage and craft vendors. We will have something for everyone! View our vendor list below.



We are excited to have the following vendors join us to celebrate Memorial Weekend! Stay tuned for a list of all attending vendors.



Carlton Cyderworks



503 Distilling



Ridgewalker Brewing



The Submissive Stone Jewelry



I Jerky Guy



Avery Cards & Gifts



Special flights Thursday–Monday. Vineyard Market Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm only. $10 per ticket.

Fee: $10