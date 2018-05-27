 Calendar Home
Location:Patton Valley Vineyard
Map:9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
Phone: 5039853445
Email:justina@pattonvalley.com
Website:http://pattonvalley.com
All Dates:May 26, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
May 27, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Memorial Weekend Vineyard Market

Join us this Memorial Weekend for our Vineyard Market! Stroll through our vines, glass in hand, while shopping with local food, beverage and craft vendors. We will have something for everyone! View our vendor list below.

We are excited to have the following vendors join us to celebrate Memorial Weekend! Stay tuned for a list of all attending vendors.

Carlton Cyderworks

503 Distilling

Ridgewalker Brewing

The Submissive Stone Jewelry

I Jerky Guy

Avery Cards & Gifts

Special flights Thursday–Monday. Vineyard Market Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm only. $10 per ticket.

 

Fee: $10

Patton Valley Vineyard
Patton Valley Vineyard 97119 9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
