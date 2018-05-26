|Location:
Patton Valley Vineyard
|Map:
9449 SW Old Highway 47, Gaston, Oregon 97119
|Phone:
5039853445
|Email:
justina@pattonvalley.com
|Website:
http://pattonvalley.com
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend Vineyard Market
Join us this Memorial Weekend for our Vineyard Market! Stroll through our vines, glass in hand, while shopping with local food, beverage and craft vendors. We will have something for everyone! View our vendor list below.
We are excited to have the following vendors join us to celebrate Memorial Weekend! Stay tuned for a list of all attending vendors.
Carlton Cyderworks
503 Distilling
Ridgewalker Brewing
The Submissive Stone Jewelry
I Jerky Guy
Avery Cards & Gifts
Special flights Thursday–Monday. Vineyard Market Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm only. $10 per ticket.
Fee: $10