Sokol Blosser Winery
5000 NE Sokol Blosser Ln, Dayton, OR 97114, USA
May 27, 2017 10:00 am

May 28, 2017

May 29, 2017 12:00 am - 4:00 pm



Memorial Weekend Open House

Celebrate Memorial Weekend at Sokol Blosser Winery! Join us Saturday, May 27 – Monday, May 29 from 10am to 4pm for a weekend full of fabulous wines, delicious food and stunning vineyard views. Shop local vendors as you sip a specially curated flight.

Tickets: https://sokolblosser.com/cheers/434/details/.