Memorial Weekend: Garden Party at Keeler Estate

You are invited to a Garden Party in our Open-Air Tasting Room! Sip our carefully crafted, Biodynamic wines while exploring our vineyard, ponds and natural areas. Picnics welcome.



Memorial Day Weekend

Friday, May 25 through Sunday, May 27

11 am until 5 pm (closed Monday)



Featured selections:

2017 Terracotta Amphorae Riesling (NEW Release)

2017 Skin Contact Pinot Gris (DEBUT “Orange” wine)

2016 Concrete Dolia Pinot Gris (91 pts, Wine Enthusiast)

2015 Pinot Noir (92 pts, Wine & Spirits)

2014 Reserve Pinot Noir (90 pts, Wine Enthusiast)



$25 admission includes a GoVino glass, a 5 wine tasting flight and light snacks. Designated Drivers $10, free for children 8 years and younger. Wine Club members receive two complimentary admissions.



PS we’ll move to our Barrel Room if Mother Nature doesn’t cooperate with our plans!