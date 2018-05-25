|Location:
|J. Scott Cellars
|Map:
|520 Commercial St., Unit G, Eugene, Oregon 97402
|Phone:
|5413575279
|Email:
|vicki@jscottcellars.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.jscottcellars.com/
|All Dates:
Memorial Weekend at J. Scott Cellars
Special Friday WineDown! Bring your friends and enjoy delicious J. Scott Cellars wine in our urban warehouse winery. The fun Indie Pop music of Brendan Curran and friends to entertain 5:30-8:30 pm. Gourmet pizza delivered to your table from our neighbors at Viking Braggot Company! Let the weekend begin!
Friday WineDown for Memorial Weekend!