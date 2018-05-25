 Calendar Home
Location:J. Scott Cellars
Map:520 Commercial St., Unit G, Eugene, Oregon 97402
Phone: 5413575279
Email:vicki@jscottcellars.com
Website:http://https://www.jscottcellars.com/
All Dates:May 25, 2018 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Memorial Weekend at J. Scott Cellars

Special Friday WineDown! Bring your friends and enjoy delicious J. Scott Cellars wine in our urban warehouse winery. The fun Indie Pop music of Brendan Curran and friends to entertain 5:30-8:30 pm. Gourmet pizza delivered to your table from our neighbors at Viking Braggot Company! Let the weekend begin!

Friday WineDown for Memorial Weekend!

