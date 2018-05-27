 Calendar Home
Location:Domaine Drouhin Oregon
Map:6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
Phone: 5038642700
Email:dawn@domainedrouhin.com
Website:http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/
All Dates:May 26, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
May 27, 2018 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Come celebrate the holiday weekend with us with a 5 wine flight, open from 11-4 Saturday and Sunday.
Complimentary tasting for military with I.D., plus 10% off single bottle purchase.
Non members save 10% 6+ bottles
All Members save 20% on cases

Fee: $20 per person, Complimentary for Club Members

