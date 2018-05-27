|Location:
|Domaine Drouhin Oregon
|Map:
|6750 NE Breyman Orchards Road, Dayton, OR 97114
|Phone:
|5038642700
|Email:
|dawn@domainedrouhin.com
|Website:
|http://www.domainedrouhin.com/en/
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend Open House
Come celebrate the holiday weekend with us with a 5 wine flight, open from 11-4 Saturday and Sunday.
Complimentary tasting for military with I.D., plus 10% off single bottle purchase.
Non members save 10% 6+ bottles
All Members save 20% on cases
Fee: $20 per person, Complimentary for Club Members